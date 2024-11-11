Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s (PBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.28. 31,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,128. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $41,785,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 274,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after buying an additional 272,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.