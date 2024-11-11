Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 13.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 553,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 966,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $538.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,126,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after buying an additional 133,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 205.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 895,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.