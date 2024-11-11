Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 45,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,019. Priority Technology has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $551.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,301,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252,168.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $29,127.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,857.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $81,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at $174,252,168.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,498 shares of company stock valued at $368,761. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

