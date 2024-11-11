Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRVA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 38,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,522. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.