ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.10 ($0.47), with a volume of 333723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.62) target price on shares of ProCook Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

ProCook Group Stock Performance

ProCook Group Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.46. The company has a market cap of £39.33 million, a PE ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33.

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

