Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 119,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.