Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,360,000 after purchasing an additional 554,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

