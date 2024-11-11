Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $521,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 849.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $116,430,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $126,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 318.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in CSX by 3,243.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.00 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

