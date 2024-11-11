Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after buying an additional 1,834,347 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $70,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $205.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.68. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $206.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

