Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $828.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,021.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,037.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.57 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

