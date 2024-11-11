Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $138,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $257,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 4.2 %

DE opened at $394.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.02 and its 200 day moving average is $385.61.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

