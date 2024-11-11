Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after buying an additional 7,770,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9,387.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 821,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after purchasing an additional 812,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

