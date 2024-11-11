Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Prothena’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Prothena Price Performance
Shares of Prothena stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.16. Prothena has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prothena
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.