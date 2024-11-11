Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Prothena’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.16. Prothena has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

