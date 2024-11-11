PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Robert W. Baird

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $226.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Shares of PTC traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,272. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 180.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC by 67.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $9,849,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 437,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PTC by 234.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

