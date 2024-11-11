PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $48.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTCT. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $46.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.