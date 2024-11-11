PulteGroup (PHM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) recently:

10/23/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $198.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $168.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $139.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – PulteGroup had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $151.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHM opened at $132.70 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

