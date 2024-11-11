Q1 Earnings Estimate for JKHY Issued By William Blair

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $179.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.68. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

