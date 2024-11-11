Q1 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Decreased by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of MAN opened at $64.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.46. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 179.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 510.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 140.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.545 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 389.88%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

