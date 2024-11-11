Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stake Cut by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,807,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 379,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 353,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,320,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,726,000 after purchasing an additional 324,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Qiagen by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,696,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 278,930 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Hsbc Global Res raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

