QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.85 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

