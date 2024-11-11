RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

RAPT stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $1.66. 6,284,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

