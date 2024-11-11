Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$59.50 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.91.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.00. 283,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,239. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$41.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.63, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.05.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

