Raymond James Lowers 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $49.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of ETNB opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.07. 89bio has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $16.63.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.85). As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,975,000 after purchasing an additional 415,386 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,264,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 22.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,164,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 402,999 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

