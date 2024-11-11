Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2024 – Benchmark Electronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2024 – Benchmark Electronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – Benchmark Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Benchmark Electronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,405,000 after acquiring an additional 159,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 392,699 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

