Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HashiCorp (HCP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP):
- 11/11/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – HashiCorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
HashiCorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $34.10. 172,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,179. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 190.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
