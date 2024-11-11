Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $175.06 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $185.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

