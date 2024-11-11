Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 41626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $866.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

