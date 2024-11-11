Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FENC FY2025 Earnings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

FENC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a P/E ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 0.27. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

