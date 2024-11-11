Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MANH FY2025 Earnings

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software maker will earn $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

MANH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $283.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.18. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $199.23 and a 12-month high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 47.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

