Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Xometry (XMTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR):

  • 11/6/2024 – Xometry had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/18/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/19/2024 – Xometry had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XMTR opened at $30.59 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

