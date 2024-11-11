Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Xometry (XMTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR):

11/6/2024 – Xometry had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Xometry had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $30.59 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

