Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) recently:

11/4/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/7/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

10/4/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

9/13/2024 – Halozyme Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $65.53.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,881 shares of company stock worth $4,612,634 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,298,000 after buying an additional 1,988,238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after buying an additional 856,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 270,579 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

