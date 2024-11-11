Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Premier (PINC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) recently:

11/6/2024 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2024 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2024 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 837,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,721. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.77%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $403,310.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,042,718.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 1,264 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $25,292.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,441.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $403,310.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,042,718.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,548. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 137.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 265.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

