Reviewing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and MSP Recovery”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.55 million 1.09 -$10.13 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery $7.70 million 2.35 -$56.35 million ($6.00) -0.02

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MSP Recovery.

Volatility and Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.29, suggesting that its share price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A MSP Recovery -1,162.14% -5.50% -2.37%

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats MSP Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

