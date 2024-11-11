Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $795.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $339.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.35 and a twelve month high of $799.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,437 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,378. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.