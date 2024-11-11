Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $717.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,673.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 65.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 95.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.