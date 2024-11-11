RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. RingCentral has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,479.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,479.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 138.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 150.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

