Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 764,635 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 932,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after buying an additional 376,778 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.