Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,420,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,845,418. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

