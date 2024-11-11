Robert W. Baird Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

RIVN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 17,262,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,821,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 148,197 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

