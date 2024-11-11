Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Shares of EYPT opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.50. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 425,717 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.