Rocket Lab USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 60,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,458 call options.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 14,761,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,015,497. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $15.14.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

