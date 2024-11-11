Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $272.14 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

