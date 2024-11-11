Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.18 on Monday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

