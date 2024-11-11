Roth Mkm Cuts indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $5.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 59.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,619,000 after buying an additional 9,689,326 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,255 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,612 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $4,478,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 46.5% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.