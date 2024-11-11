Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $183.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $175.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hershey has a twelve month low of $171.67 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 239.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Hershey by 20.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

