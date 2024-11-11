Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Fastly stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastly has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $408,287.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,043.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,366.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,277,043.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,959. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 57,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

