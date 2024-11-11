Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Toast stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.31 and a beta of 1.74. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $59,580.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,834.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,375,651 shares of company stock worth $38,150,212. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

