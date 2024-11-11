SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SABS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.05). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.49% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. Equities research analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.21% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

