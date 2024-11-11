Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEFS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,375,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

