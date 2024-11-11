Samuel C. Blackman Sells 11,245 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $180,257.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,405,213.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $221,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
