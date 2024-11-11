Samuel C. Blackman Sells 11,245 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $180,257.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,405,213.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $221,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

